MOVING THE GOALPOSTS

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The real history behind the latest threatening prediction by QAnon followers.

The Lede

When January 20 failed to bring "the storm" many QAnon adherents were expecting — i.e. Donald Trump did not vanquish the nonexistent cabal of Democrats, Hollywood elites and deep state officials operating a global child sex trafficking ring — some believers turned their attention to March 4 as the day Trump would return to power.

Key Details

  • That's because March 4 was the original Inauguration Day, the day George Washington was to be sworn in in 1789. (Bad weather, however, delayed it until April 30.)
  • The 20th Amendment set Jan. 20 as Inauguration Day, shortening the lame duck period between a new president's election and his swearing in.
  • QAnon believes Trump will be the first legitimate president since Ulysses S. Grant, during whose term, they believe, a law was passed that turned the US into a corporation.

