489 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Why March 4 Matters To QAnon Extremists, Leading To Fears Of Another Capitol Attack
The LedeWhen January 20 failed to bring "the storm" many QAnon adherents were expecting — i.e. Donald Trump did not vanquish the nonexistent cabal of Democrats, Hollywood elites and deep state officials operating a global child sex trafficking ring — some believers turned their attention to March 4 as the day Trump would return to power.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
Someone Added The 'Seinfeld' Theme To Ted Cruz's Stand-Up Routine At CPAC And Created A Masterpiece
Biden's Team Sends Mixed Messages On Vaccine Availability
Stephen Colbert Dunks On Donald Trump Jr.'s Dr. Seuss Freak Out: 'Dr. Seuss Books Should Be Fun For All People'