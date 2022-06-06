Bye-bye Boris?
The Boris Johnson Confidence Vote, Explained
On Monday evening, a vote of confidence will be held in the UK parliament to determine whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will retain his position as the country's leader. The move comes amid intense criticism of Johnson for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules and attending parties during the pandemic — though members of the ruling Conservative party say they have other, additional concerns about his leadership.
- The vote was triggered today after around 15 percent of the Conservative party's members said they had no confidence in Johnson as a leader. The politicians will vote in a secret ballot, and those opposing Johnson will need a majority of at least 180 votes to give him the boot.
- If Johnson wins the vote, he's safe from facing another no-confidence vote for a year — but if he loses, the party will elect a new leader.
- The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm UK time (between 1pm and 3pm EDT).
