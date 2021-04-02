COUNTING ON ACCOUNTABILITY
Why Are Police Officers So Rarely Prosecuted For Murder In Fatal Shootings?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeSince 2005, only 139 officers have been arrested following a fatal police shooting, and only 44 of those officers were convicted. Philip Matthew Stinson, a criminal justice expert at Bowling Green State University, says the number of prosecutions "seems extremely low," arguing "it's got to be that more of the fatal shootings are unjustified."
Key Details
- From 2005 to 2014, about five officers were prosecuted each year, but when the Black Lives Matter movement gained steam in 2015, that number rose to around 13 prosecuted officers a year.
- A lot of systemic factors work in cops' favor when it comes to prosecution: officers often protect each other, and prosecutors face pressure not to put their relationships with police departments at risk.
- Policy changes could help address the problem, but culture needs to change within the police force, too.