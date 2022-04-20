WAS CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE IN NOVEMBER 2020
Meet Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, The Federal Judge Who Struck Down The Mask Mandate
US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle was appointed in mid-November 2020. The American Bar Association deemed her "not qualified" because she didn't have a lot of post-law school experience. Mizelle was born in Lakeland, FL, in 1987, received an undergraduate degree at Covenant College in Georgia and graduated from the University of Florida Living College of Law in 2012. She was nominated by Trump in September '20 and was confirmed without Democratic (a minority at the time) support.
- Between 2017 and 2018, Mizelle worked in the Justice Department as a counsel to a third-ranking official, and later worked for Associate AG Rachel Brand.
- Prior to her judge job, she worked as an associate in Washington DC at Jones Day and as an adjunct law professor. One of her four federal clerkships was with SC Justice Clarence Thomas between 2018 and 2019.
- She's married to Chad Mizelle, a former Trump admin official who worked at the Dept. of Homeland Security.
