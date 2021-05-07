LOOKING AHEAD
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Says She'll Resign Next Year
Submitted by Molly Bradley via businessinsider.com
The LedeIn an interview with CNN's David Axelrod, Psaki said, "I think it's going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now."
Key Details
- Psaki said that she'd agreed with Biden's transition team to serve in the role for about a year of President Biden's first term.
- She previously worked on the Obama campaign in 2008 and served as his deputy press secretary and communications director. After a stint as spokesperson for the State Department, she resumed her role as Obama's communications director in 2015.
- "If you can take the temperature down a little bit," she said of her role to Axelrod, "that's a cool thing to be a part of."