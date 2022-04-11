Rights at risk
Which States Will Ban Abortion If Roe v. Wade Is Overruled?
The Lede
It's likely the Supreme Court will overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that made access to abortion a constitutional right, in late June. If this happens, a number of proposed abortion bans would take immediate effect across the US.
Key Details
- According to research group the Guttmacher Institute, 22 states already have abortion bans on the books.
- The proposed abortion bans that states will introduce consist of laws that were written both before the original 1973 verdict and after, including very recently.
- Eighteen of the 22 states would either ban abortion outright, or with very limited exceptions — for example, if the person could die or face "irreversible impairment of a major bodily function" without access to an abortion.
