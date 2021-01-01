292 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
When Will We Know The Georgia Senate Runoff Results? It's Complicated
The LedePolls close in Georgia's Senate runoff election at 7 PM Eastern, but there are hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots that are still to be counted. In order to count, absentee ballots must be postmarked by today and received by Friday.
Key Details
The Source
