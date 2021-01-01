38
GEORGIA ON MY MIND

Submitted by James Crugnale
Today is Election Day in Georgia, as residents of the Peach State cast their ballots once again for US Senate candidates. Here’s what you need to know.

The Lede

Polls close in Georgia's Senate runoff election at 7 PM Eastern, but there are hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots that are still to be counted. In order to count, absentee ballots must be postmarked by today and received by Friday.

Key Details

  • Republican Senator David Perdue faces off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock.
  • Georgia law requires candidates to get a majority of the votes, which is why the runoff election was called.
  • If both Democrats win, the Senate will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris will break ties.

