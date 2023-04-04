Popular
ONE FOR THE BOOKS

Scenes From New York City On The Day Of Donald Trump's Arraignment

Adwait
Scenes From New York City On The Day Of Donald Trump's Arraignment
The media, fans and foes of the former President are out on the street to witness a historic day.
Former US President Donald J. Trump was indicted on March 30 and will be the first ex-president to face criminal charges. The expected 34 charges will be unsealed during his arraignment on Tuesday, April 4. Trump will surrender in Manhattan, will be fingerprinted and is expected to be in court before Judge Juan Merchan by 2.15 PM ET.

A large media contingent and a cast of characters, that includes fans and foes, are expected to be active in the city today, with the Downtown courthouse location and Trump Tower, on fifth avenue, being the most lively. We'll try and keep you updated with clips from the scene.


What to expect in the arraignment:

  • First, Trump will surrender to the authorities that have charged him, the Manhattan DA's office.

  • Then he will be booked, which will include fingerprinting and mugshots. The particulars, including if Trump's mugshot will be taken, are still unclear.

  • Then he will be arraigned, where the charges will be formally read to him, the indictment will be unsealed and he is likely to enter a "not guilty" plea.

  • Trump could be in and out of court in less than 15 minutes.


Downtown Manhattan, near the courthouse


Trump Tower, fifth avenue



