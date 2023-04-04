Scenes From New York City On The Day Of Donald Trump's Arraignment

Former US President Donald J. Trump was indicted on March 30 and will be the first ex-president to face criminal charges. The expected 34 charges will be unsealed during his arraignment on Tuesday, April 4. Trump will surrender in Manhattan, will be fingerprinted and is expected to be in court before Judge Juan Merchan by 2.15 PM ET.

A large media contingent and a cast of characters, that includes fans and foes, are expected to be active in the city today, with the Downtown courthouse location and Trump Tower, on fifth avenue, being the most lively. We'll try and keep you updated with clips from the scene.

What to expect in the arraignment:

First, Trump will surrender to the authorities that have charged him, the Manhattan DA's office.

Then he will be booked, which will include fingerprinting and mugshots. The particulars, including if Trump's mugshot will be taken, are still unclear.

Then he will be arraigned, where the charges will be formally read to him, the indictment will be unsealed and he is likely to enter a "not guilty" plea.

Trump could be in and out of court in less than 15 minutes.

Downtown Manhattan, near the courthouse

Pushing and shoving as MTG exits the park after a brief speech that was impossible to hear. She almost is falling over as her security tries to get her out safely. This is extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/fWzfKHhPFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Kind of a fascinating development. The reason you can’t hear Marjorie Taylor Greene, and why this whole thing is off the rails, is because a man has been handing out free whistles.



I talked to him. Turns out he’s a Trump supporter and he had no idea MTG was even here. pic.twitter.com/0RJqdyw7H5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

.@jordanklepper is here interviewing Trump supporters.



Q: “How is New York responding?”



A: “I have no idea how New York is responding. How is New York responding? I smell weed.” pic.twitter.com/mDFqJjr1Ft — Eric Lach (@ericlach) April 4, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives pic.twitter.com/TF4oJlyW6z — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) April 4, 2023

hello from line duty pic.twitter.com/aRpSVtuFTW — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) April 4, 2023

The scene outside the Manhattan courthouse this morning, hours before Donald Trump’s arraignment pic.twitter.com/kpE3aaR4Vm — Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) April 4, 2023

President Trump "may speak" at the courthouse today pic.twitter.com/ttADbUpBL1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 4, 2023

JUST NOW: A Trump supporter just rushed the banner and tried to tear it up. Started attacking the anti-Trump protesters. Very ugly and heated. Swarmed by media. Police struggled to get in to break it up. Getting heated. pic.twitter.com/H2pfiHI2cN — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

George Santos arrives to support Trump. He got a call as soon as I saw him and went into the park pic.twitter.com/HpolSt7mv6 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) April 4, 2023

George Santos made a brief visit to the pro-Trump side of the park opposite the courthouse where Trump is due to be arraigned later today. Santos was quickly swarmed by a stampede of reporters pic.twitter.com/0KEeHEB2Jm — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) April 4, 2023

This sign says “my pronouns are not guilty,” which kinda offends me as a writer but I take the point pic.twitter.com/LZd8kBeOIR — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

The circus as seen from above. Trump will be on his way presently pic.twitter.com/AL6KmpO06N — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) April 4, 2023

Trump Tower, fifth avenue

Group chanting “ Trump Time to Face Justice “ near Trump Tower @1010WINS @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/L3E6IpJ6Vm — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) April 4, 2023

