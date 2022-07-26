Popular
The Confidence Level Joe Biden Invokes In Foreigners, Visualized

Adwait
Here's what people in France, Germany, Japan and a few other countries think about the American President.

Pew Research conducted polls across 19 countires, surveying over 20,000 adults between February 14 and June 3, 2022.

The Pew team surveyed people in Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, Israel and Australia.

Here's what they found.




Europe Is Polarized On Biden — Confidence In South Korea And Japan Stands Out




Confidence In Biden Is Lower Now — Than His First Year — Including Big Changes In Italy, Greece And Singapore




Overall More Old People Prefer Biden — Except In Hungary, Italy And Poland




More People Think Withdrawing From Afghanistan Was Right, Majority Also Feel It Was Poorly Executed




Overall, Confidence In The The US And Biden Tend To Go Hand-In-Hand




Confidence In Biden Is At Par, if Not Higher, With Counterparts In France, Germany, China And Russia




Via Pew Research Center.

[Photo: The White House]

