The Confidence Level Joe Biden Invokes In Foreigners, Visualized
Pew Research conducted polls across 19 countires, surveying over 20,000 adults between February 14 and June 3, 2022.
The Pew team surveyed people in Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, Israel and Australia.
Here's what they found.
Europe Is Polarized On Biden — Confidence In South Korea And Japan Stands Out
Confidence In Biden Is Lower Now — Than His First Year — Including Big Changes In Italy, Greece And Singapore
Overall More Old People Prefer Biden — Except In Hungary, Italy And Poland
More People Think Withdrawing From Afghanistan Was Right, Majority Also Feel It Was Poorly Executed
Overall, Confidence In The The US And Biden Tend To Go Hand-In-Hand
Confidence In Biden Is At Par, if Not Higher, With Counterparts In France, Germany, China And Russia
Via Pew Research Center.
[Photo: The White House]