Robert Willis was a hacker looking for a job when he interviewed with the nascent company Koala Media. What started as an anti-government initiative quickly turned into a fake news empire.
We Now Know The Identity Of Pro-Trump News Mogul 'Hacker X' — And He Regrets His Participation

Willis had anti-establishment leanings when he joined Koala Media, a company that claimed to have "freedom" at the core of its values. "It felt like good revenge" against Democrats, Willis said. But over time, the content that Koala Media put out became more and more controversial, even while the company's writers themselves didn't believe what they were writing.

  • While Willis worked with Koala, their articles began to reach upward of 30 million people each week.
  • According to Willis, Facebook only ever banned one of Koala Media's posts, despite the fact that they regularly published stories that claimed Hillary Clinton aimed to kill the free press, "drug" conservatives, ban the American flag and euthanize people.
  • In 2017, Willis decided he'd had enough. He began to tell his story to others, but was unwilling to be named until now.

