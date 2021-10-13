WHAT'S DONE IS DONE
We Now Know The Identity Of Pro-Trump News Mogul 'Hacker X' — And He Regrets His Participation
Submitted by Molly Bradley via arstechnica.com
The Lede
Willis had anti-establishment leanings when he joined Koala Media, a company that claimed to have "freedom" at the core of its values. "It felt like good revenge" against Democrats, Willis said. But over time, the content that Koala Media put out became more and more controversial, even while the company's writers themselves didn't believe what they were writing.
Key Details
- While Willis worked with Koala, their articles began to reach upward of 30 million people each week.
- According to Willis, Facebook only ever banned one of Koala Media's posts, despite the fact that they regularly published stories that claimed Hillary Clinton aimed to kill the free press, "drug" conservatives, ban the American flag and euthanize people.
- In 2017, Willis decided he'd had enough. He began to tell his story to others, but was unwilling to be named until now.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
In 'The Last Duel,' Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Want You To Know They Know Men Are Bad
This revisionist medieval drama chronicles a knight's quest to get justice for his wife after his former best friend rapes her. But the film is most fascinating as a mea culpa from the actors for their own behavior.