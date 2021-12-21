Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'TAKE THE VACCINE, YOU'RE PROTECTED'

Donald Trump Delivers Passionate Defense Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Candace Owens Interview
During an interview with conservative personality Candace Owens, former president Donald Trump pushed back against her concerns over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines with an impassioned defense of the science.

"I came up with a vaccine — with three vaccines," Trump explained. "All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years."

  • Trump told Owens he's against vaccine mandates but emphasized that the shot was very effective against COVID-19.
  • Owens observed that more people died under COVID this year under Joe Biden but Trump reaffirmed his support of the vaccines.
  • "The vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine," Trump interjected.

