'TAKE THE VACCINE, YOU'RE PROTECTED'
Donald Trump Delivers Passionate Defense Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Candace Owens Interview
Submitted by James Crugnale via mediaite.com
The Lede
"I came up with a vaccine — with three vaccines," Trump explained. "All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years."
Key Details
- Trump told Owens he's against vaccine mandates but emphasized that the shot was very effective against COVID-19.
- Owens observed that more people died under COVID this year under Joe Biden but Trump reaffirmed his support of the vaccines.
- "The vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine," Trump interjected.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Moderna CEO: Drugmaker Could Develop Omicron Booster In Weeks
“It only needs minor adjustments for Omicron. I don’t expect any problems,” Stephane Bancel told Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger.