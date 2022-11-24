How Americans Feel About Trump And Biden Running For President In 2024, Visualized

The majority of Americans don't want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024 — and most don't want Joe Biden running either, according to a new poll by The Economist and YouGov America.

The survey, conducted between November 19 and 22, asked 1,500 US adults whether they wanted Biden or Trump to seek the White House again in the next presidential election. Overall, 53 percent of respondents said they didn't want Biden to run, while 56 percent said the same of Trump.

Click images to enlarge

Of those surveyed, 27 percent said they wanted neither Trump nor Biden to run in 2024, while 8 percent want both of them to make a bid for president.

Twenty-one percent of Americans want Trump to run but not Biden, and 16 percent would like Biden to run but want Trump to sit the election out.

The Economist and YouGov also asked respondents how much they liked Trump and Biden as people, and whether they consider them strong or weak leaders.

Via YouGov America.