MAKE IT COUNT

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.

The Lede

Electors are gathering around the country today to cast their electoral votes for president and vice president. As of 10:44 AM EST, Joe Biden has 3 votes and Donald Trump has 11.

Key Details

  • The electors' ballots must arrive in Washington by Wednesday, December 23, and will be counted during a joint session of congress on Wednesday, January 6.
  • Electors are scheduled to vote in their respective states between 10 AM and 7 PM EST.
  • Joe Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes and Trump 232.

I'VE MADE A HUGE MISTAKE

Submitted by Digg Editors
In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with his sentiments. But privately, a handful of days after the final state tally, the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-White House life.