The fight for control of the United States Senate is heating up, as Democrats look to go on the offense and Republicans hope to take the majority once again.

The Lede

CNN ranked the top 10 US Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022. With several incumbent Republicans retiring, Democrats hope to cushion their majority during next year's midterms.

Key Details

  • CNN ranked the Pennsylvania seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey as most likely to flip. With Democrats fielding strong candidates like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, it's going to be a tough race for the GOP.
  • Conversely, the Democrats will have a tough race in Georgia, with Raphael Warnock facing a difficult reelection in the purplest state in the country.
  • CNN ranks Republican Ron Johnson's seat in Wisconsin as the third most likely to flip.