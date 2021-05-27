18 MONTHS AWAY
The Senate Seats Most Likely To Flip During The 2022 Midterms
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com
The LedeCNN ranked the top 10 US Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022. With several incumbent Republicans retiring, Democrats hope to cushion their majority during next year's midterms.
Key Details
- CNN ranked the Pennsylvania seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey as most likely to flip. With Democrats fielding strong candidates like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, it's going to be a tough race for the GOP.
- Conversely, the Democrats will have a tough race in Georgia, with Raphael Warnock facing a difficult reelection in the purplest state in the country.
- CNN ranks Republican Ron Johnson's seat in Wisconsin as the third most likely to flip.