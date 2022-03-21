CHAIN REACTION
The People's Convoy In Washington DC Was Defeated By A Lone Cyclist
Submitted by James Crugnale via thedailybeast.com
The Lede
The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo observed that a single bicyclist was able to bring the People's Convoy, a group of American truckers protesting in Washington DC in solidarity of the Canadian demonstrations opposing pandemic restrictions, to a crawl on Saturday.
Key Details
- A convoy of trucks found themselves inconvenienced by a lone bicyclist while attempting to replicate the recent protests in Ottawa.
- "Hey, what are you doing? You got a a bunch of trucks behind you," one person asked the bicyclist, but the man claimed he couldn't hear him.
- "I'm sorry, I can't hear you—it’s too loud," the man replied, as angry truckers honked.