316 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Most Surprising Vote For Impeachment Came From This Republican
Other articles and videos you might like
Under Heavy Pressure, Trump Releases Video Condemning Capitol Siege
I Asked My Colleagues To Wear Masks. They Laughed
Cori Bush Delivers A Blistering Speech In Favor Of Impeaching Donald Trump In Less Than 60 Seconds