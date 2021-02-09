1009
STAR WARS

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
This is not the first time "The Mandalorian" actress has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments.

The Lede

Gina Carano was dropped from the popular Disney+ show after suggesting in a social media post that being a Republican in the present day is akin to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Key Details

  • The hashtag #FireGinaCarano on Wednesday trended after the actress's controversial Instagram post went viral.
  • The actress deleted her original post but screenshots of her offending words were widely shared.
  • Last year on Twitter Carano mocked people for wearing masks and, separately, falsely suggested that the election was compromised by voter fraud.

