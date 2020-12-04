6
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the US Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, experts say.

The Lede

Claiming that changes to election procedures due to the pandemic were unlawful, Paxton's lawsuit seeks to overturn the presidential election results in the four battleground states.

Key Details

  • The lawsuit claims that the states broke the law by changing their election procedures, "thereby weakening ballot integrity."
  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Texas's lawsuit a "publicity stunt."
  • National security law expert Stephen Vladeck called the effort "a new leader in the 'craziest lawsuit filed to purportedly challenge the election' category."

