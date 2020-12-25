284 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ted Cruz's Georgia Runoff Fundraising Is Actually Going to His Campaign. He's Not The Only One
Other articles and videos you might like
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Spokesman Fred Piccolo Deletes His Twitter Account After Tweet About COVID-19 Victims
Ted Cruz's Georgia Runoff Fundraising Is Actually Going to His Campaign. He's Not The Only One
Bernie Sanders To Delay Defense Veto Override In Bid For $2,000 Checks