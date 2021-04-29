Picks Video Long Reads Tech
In a ruling that shook up its usual partisan divide, the Supreme Court said the government must give immigrants detailed notices regarding their deportation hearings.

The Lede

In a decision hinging on the use of the article adjective "a," the Supreme Court ruled that the US government must include all relevant information related to deportation hearings in a single notice provided to immigrants.

Key Details

  • The majority said a 1996 immigration law's use of the word "a" in "a notice to appear" means deportation notices should be one comprehensive document.
  • Ruling 6 to 3, with an unusual majority coalition of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas, the court said that Agusto Niz-Chavez could stay in the United States.
  • The government had argued that it was hard to send all of the information at once.