HINGED ON A SINGLE WORD
Supreme Court Justices Sharply Divided By The Word 'A'
Submitted by James Crugnale via nytimes.com
The LedeIn a decision hinging on the use of the article adjective "a," the Supreme Court ruled that the US government must include all relevant information related to deportation hearings in a single notice provided to immigrants.
Key Details
- The majority said a 1996 immigration law's use of the word "a" in "a notice to appear" means deportation notices should be one comprehensive document.
- Ruling 6 to 3, with an unusual majority coalition of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas, the court said that Agusto Niz-Chavez could stay in the United States.
- The government had argued that it was hard to send all of the information at once.