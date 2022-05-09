What'll it be?
Biden's Three Options For Tackling Student Loan Debt
With student loan debt in the US at a total of nearly $1.7 trillion, Biden's press secretary and chief of staff have both said the president is set to either announce a plan, or further delay repayments while he works on a solution. According to Vox, Biden has three options when it comes to tackling America's gargantuan student loan debt.
- Canceling up to $10,000 of student loans: seemingly the most likely scenario, this move would provide debt relief to about 32 percent of borrowers, or around 13 million people.
- Canceling between $10,000 and $50,000: approving $20,000 of relief would erase student loan debt for around 20 million people — but this scenario seems less likely.
- Canceling all debt for everyone, or those owing more than $50,000: this probably won't happen, as Biden has ruled out offering more than $50,000 of relief.
This is the only solution that makes sense to me. For every dollar the debtor repays, the government will forgive two dollars. The debtor will be required to have some skin in the game while the government helps eliminate some of the debt.
How about cancelling the interest or cutting it in half? Aren’t we in this mess since they doubled the rate years ago? What about the students working off some of the debt they accumulated at schools with tutoring low income children, helping older people with computers and online problems to start.