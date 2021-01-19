797
PAINTING A PICTURE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Do you recognize any of this decor from past administrations?

The Lede

While the inauguration was still underway this Wednesday, the Oval Office and other parts of the White House were undergoing a makeover to match Biden's vision for his new administration. One of the most significant changes Biden made is to have portraits and busts of historical icons, including Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., placed around his office.

Key Details

  • A portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt now hangs across from the Resolute desk.
  • Another notable change is the removal of the controversial portrait of Andrew Jackson that hung in Trump's Oval Office. Jackson was a supporter of slavery and also signed into law the Indian Removal Act in 1830.
  • The close placement of the portraits of rivals Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton in Biden's office can be read as a signal for unity during these divisive times.

