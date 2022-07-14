for some reason, huh
The Secret Service Deleted January 6 Texts After The Oversight Committee Requested To See Them
The Lede
The Intercept published a report Thursday about a letter they received from the January 6 committee showing that The Secret Service deleted electronic communications related to the attacks. The letter says the erasure took place after oversight officials asked for the text messages. The Secret Service has not responded to the report, as of yet.
Key Details
- The Secret Service maintains that the texts were lost due to a "device-replacement program."
- “People need to understand that if Pence had listened to the Secret Service and fled the Capitol, this could have turned out a whole lot worse,” a congressional official told The Intercept.
- A DHS IG spokesperson said “To preserve the integrity of our work and protect our independence, we do not discuss our ongoing reviews or our communications with Congress."