'WE'VE BEEN HAD'

Submitted by James Crugnale
As President Joe Biden took office, some QAnon believers tried to rejigger their theories to accommodate a transfer of power.

The Lede

As Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, QAnon adherents watched in disbelief as the prophecy did not unfold as expected.

Key Details

  • Some followers of the conspiracy theory acknowledged on various QAnon message boards that they might have been wrong all along.
  • Others expressed anger as they struggled to come to terms with the inauguration of a new president.
  • A few said they still believed that the prophecy would come true.

