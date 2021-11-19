Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

MADAM PRESIDENT

Submitted by Digg Editors via politico.com

President Joe Biden Will Temporarily Hand Power To Vice President Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris will become first woman with presidential power when she temporarily takes power from the sitting president.

The Lede

Kamala Harris will temporarily be handed the duties of president while President Biden undergoes a colonoscopy.

Key Details

  • Kamala Harris will work from the West Wing office on Friday as Joe Biden receives his physical.
  • Similar hand-offs of power have previously been done with George W. Bush handing duties to Dick Cheney when he underwent anesthesia for a colonoscopy.
  • Former President Trump also underwent a colonoscopy that was never revealed to the public but he did not cede power to Vice President Mike Pence because he did not go under anesthesia.

