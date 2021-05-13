TAKING 'THE MATH GUY' TO TASK
NYC Mayoral Candidates Think Andrew Yang Cheated On This Week's New York Times Quiz
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nymag.com
The LedeAndrew Yang aced a series of questions from the New York Times: naming the median cost to buy a home in New York City, the median rent and the percentage of public school students who were homeless or lived in temporary shelter. Despite no evidence that he cheated, some people have doubts, including candidates Sean Donovan and Kathryn Garcia and political strategist Nick Rizzo.
Key Details
- Candidate Shaun Donovan's senior adviser said, "The Times should release the video of his interview."
- The NYT had set guidelines for the interviews, conducted over Google Meet, that required candidates to be alone with no staffers on the call. "There's no reliable way to prep for questions like that," said candidate Scott Stringer's campaign manager.
- A spokesperson for Garcia said, "There is an interesting question about how to ensure that everyone is following and playing by the same rules."