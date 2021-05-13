Picks Video Long Reads Tech
TAKING 'THE MATH GUY' TO TASK

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nymag.com

In a New York Times interview earlier this week, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang nailed a series of questions about real estate prices, homelessness rates and other stats. His rivals suggest he cheated.

The Lede

Andrew Yang aced a series of questions from the New York Times: naming the median cost to buy a home in New York City, the median rent and the percentage of public school students who were homeless or lived in temporary shelter. Despite no evidence that he cheated, some people have doubts, including candidates Sean Donovan and Kathryn Garcia and political strategist Nick Rizzo.

Key Details

  • Candidate Shaun Donovan's senior adviser said, "The Times should release the video of his interview."
  • The NYT had set guidelines for the interviews, conducted over Google Meet, that required candidates to be alone with no staffers on the call. "There's no reliable way to prep for questions like that," said candidate Scott Stringer's campaign manager.
  • A spokesperson for Garcia said, "There is an interesting question about how to ensure that everyone is following and playing by the same rules."