'IT'S NOT JUST TOYOTA'
Here's How Much Home Depot, Deere & Company And Others Donated To Republicans Still In Denial About The Election
The Lede
Liberal group Accountable.US compiled federal election contribution data, and it shows how much certain companies — like Home Depot, Deere & Company, Boeing, Tyson Foods, FedEx, Motorola Solutions and General Dynamics — donated to GOP members. Vice News looked at donations from March 2022. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- FEC records show that among House Republicans who voted to overturn election results, 20 received $95,000 from Home Depot, roughly 12 got $75,000 from Deere and 32 received $45,000 from Boeing (who have federal contracts worth $23B in FY2021).
- Home Depot leads with the largest Republican donations, which total around $360,000 since January 2021.
- Members such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Missouri Rep. Sam Graves have been among some of the beneficiaries.
