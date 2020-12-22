282 members
Josh Hawley Is The First Senator To Announce He Will Contest The Certification Of Electoral College Votes, Challenging Biden's Win
The LedeThough many House Republicans have challenged Biden's win, Hawley (R-Mo.) makes the first senator to do so, which is a somewhat notable event in a largely fruitless campaign to overturn the presidential election. This is significant news for when Congress convenes on January 6.
Key Details
The Source
