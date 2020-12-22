66
STILL NO EVIDENCE OF VOTER FRAUD

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The move all but ensures a delay in cementing President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Congress convenes next week.

The Lede

Though many House Republicans have challenged Biden's win, Hawley (R-Mo.) makes the first senator to do so, which is a somewhat notable event in a largely fruitless campaign to overturn the presidential election. This is significant news for when Congress convenes on January 6.

Key Details

  • When Congress convenes, any member of the House along with one senator can contest the electoral outcome, which will trigger a debate and then a vote in each chamber.
  • Several House Republicans have said they will challenge swing states' votes next week due to alleged voter fraud.
  • Still, the vote is unlikely to overturn the election, since Democrats control the House and many Senate Republicans — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have opposed further intervention in the election.

