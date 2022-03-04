Jon Stewart Cannot Believe That Somebody Can Put A 'Sh*thead' Like Tucker Carlson On Television Every Night

Jon Stewart was interviewed by Kara Swisher on Thursday and did not hold back in his criticism of Tucker Carlson, who he characterized as a "dishonest propagandist," and his curious statements in support of Vladimir Putin. His comments begin at 8:15 in the episode.

Kara Swisher Well, speaking of that, Tucker Carlson was one of Putin’s early defenders.

Jon Stewart I’m sorry. What’s the name?

Kara Swisher Tucker Carlson. Have you ever heard of him?

Jon Stewart Hmm.

Kara Swisher No?

Jon Stewart It sounds fictitious to me.

Kara Swisher All right.

Jon Stewart It sounds like something you would make up in a — it’s one of Holden Caulfield friends, I believe.

Kara Swisher The one you don’t like, right? And he’s reeled it in a little now, but Russian state TV even used clips of Tucker Carlson, this person you may or may not have heard of. Fox News shows some kind of bizarre support footage. Let’s play one clip here. Here, Carlson is talking about how Americans have been conditioned to hate Putin.

Archived Recording (Tucker Carlson) Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years?

Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no.

Archived Recording Right.

Archived Recording (Tucker Carlson) Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that. So why does permanent Washington hate him so much?

Kara Swisher So your reaction?

Jon Stewart So that checklist that he ran down is actually — used to be on my dating profile. So it would always be when I was looking for a prospective mate, it was always, do they —

Kara Swisher Do you eat dogs?

Jon Stewart Do they manufacture fentanyl? Do they eat dog? Are they calling me a racist? If they could pass that test, we were ready to go share a meal or anything else that we might be able to come up with.

When you deal with such a dishonest propagandist — and that is what he is — there’s nothing you can take out of context, because none of it is real. He’s admitted when he’s cornered, he lies. It’s all a game and a performance. I mean, honestly, I have no idea what the fuck that guy believes, truly.

How does anybody go on television and say, why shouldn’t I be rooting for Russia? Which, by the way, I am. Let me just set it straight out.

Kara Swisher Right, well —

Jon Stewart That’s who I’m rooting for in this —

Kara Swisher He did not take your parking space, Jon. He did not take your — that’s a red light to me. He didn’t take my parking space, and I was like —

Jon Stewart Well, but isn’t that the way we judge dictators and atrocities — are they nice to me? This Hitler guy, yes, has he done some things? But I got to tell you something— always holds the door. Very polite.

In some ways, I think then you have to ask the question, why is Rupert Murdoch trying to destroy the fabric of this country? What’s in it for him?

Kara Swisher Answer — why do you think?

Jon Stewart I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s ideological or he just thinks, this is where the money is. But how somebody can in good conscience put a shithead like that on television every night to say those types of things, that’s where the responsibility lies in my mind. Because it’s, you know, I always like to look at it as the difference between ignorance and evil, right? Ignorance is an epidemic and an entirely, in some ways, curable condition. So I like to think that the majority of us are, in our own way, just trying to create the world we would prefer to live in and trying to overcome the blind spots and the ignorance that exists in all of us in different ways.

And then there’s a few people out there who are dishonest and using disinformation to achieve nefarious aims. And that’s the category I’d go there. So I try and draw a distinction, because I think if you use a broad brush, you’re less safe. And I really try hard not to dismiss all.