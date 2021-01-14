313 members
Jared And Ivanka Don't Let Their Security Detail Use Their Bathrooms, So They Pay $3K A Month To Rent A Studio Bathroom
The LedeBecause Jared and Ivanka wouldn't allow members of their security team to use their bathrooms, the Secret Service resorted to everything from portable toilets to the bathrooms in Barack Obama's and Vice President Mike Pence's homes — until they finally found a basement studio to rent from a neighbor of the Kushners' for $3,000 a month. The federal government has paid over $100,000 for this arrangement to date.
Key Details
The Source
