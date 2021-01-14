222
WELL, SH*T

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's DC home, the Secret Service detail assigned to protect the lives of President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom. The solution was costly.

The Lede

Because Jared and Ivanka wouldn't allow members of their security team to use their bathrooms, the Secret Service resorted to everything from portable toilets to the bathrooms in Barack Obama's and Vice President Mike Pence's homes — until they finally found a basement studio to rent from a neighbor of the Kushners' for $3,000 a month. The federal government has paid over $100,000 for this arrangement to date.

Key Details

  • It's not unusual to keep some distance between Secret Service agents and those they guard, but the lengths to which the Kushners' detail had to go to find a toilet is extreme, said one law enforcement official.
  • A White House spokesperson said it wasn't Jared and Ivanka's decision to bar security from the house, but rather the Secret Service's.
  • Neighbors in the elite Washington neighborhood have complained about the Kushners' behavior before. "These poor people," said one of the security agents.

