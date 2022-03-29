MIND THE GAP
January 6 White House Logs Given To House Reveal A 7-Hour Gap In Donald Trump's Calls
Submitted by James Crugnale via washingtonpost.com
The Lede
Internal White House records from January 6 reveal a seven hour and 37-minute gap in Donald Trump's phone records, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and CBS's Robert Costa.
Key Details
- The White House can't account for Trump's phone conversations between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on January 6.
- The gap doesn't account for previous reporting which included a call with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and a phone conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif).
- Trump is being investigated by the committee for possibly communicating using personal disposable phones AKA "burner phones."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.