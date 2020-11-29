21
RUDY AWAKENING

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The former mayor’s impassioned efforts to overturn the election results may be about self-preservation more than anything else.

The Lede

Rudy Giuliani's fervent crusade to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the election could be tied to the growing legal threats he faces, especially in his business dealings with Ukraine.

Key Details

  • Giuliani has discussed with Trump the possibility of a preemptive presidential pardon, although it is unclear whether Trump has agreed to it.
  • According to Paul Pelletier, a former acting chief of the DOJ’s fraud division, Rudy Giuliani's conduct invites scrutiny because of his "foreign entanglements" and his "business relationships with charged fraudsters."
  • Giuliani is currently being investigated over his financial dealings in Ukraine and whether or not his actions violated foreign lobby laws.

