Is Rudy Giuliani Trying To Secure A Pardon From Trump?
The LedeRudy Giuliani's fervent crusade to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the election could be tied to the growing legal threats he faces, especially in his business dealings with Ukraine.
Key Details
The Source
Justice Department Investigating Potential Presidential Pardon Bribery Scheme, Court Records Reveal
The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.
The Extremists Knocking On Doors And Claiming People's Homes
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
20 Days Of Fantasy And Failure: Inside Trump's Quest To Overturn The Election
With his denial of the outcome, Trump endangered America's democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.