Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

win-win

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 219 reads ·
Here's How The Inflation Reduction Act Could Save You Money
The massive new climate bill just signed into US law is designed to save the planet — and it could save you a pretty penny too.

The Lede

President Biden just signed a sweeping new US climate bill that will see billions of dollars go towards the domestic production of clean energy technology and protecting the country against climate change. American households are set to receive tax credits and rebates to invest in eco-friendly technologies — so here are the key ways you'll save money thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Key Details

  • You'll receive tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, meaning you'll get a significant discount on what you owe the government when you file your taxes. You can get a $2,000 tax credit on heat pumps — or a whopping $8,000 if you qualify for a rebate.
  • The bill offers a maximum credit of $7,500 for new electric vehicles and either $4,000 or 30 percent of the sale price (up to $25K) for used ones.
  • A home that is better insulated and uses less energy will also save you money in the long run.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.