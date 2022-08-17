win-win
Here's How The Inflation Reduction Act Could Save You Money
The Lede
President Biden just signed a sweeping new US climate bill that will see billions of dollars go towards the domestic production of clean energy technology and protecting the country against climate change. American households are set to receive tax credits and rebates to invest in eco-friendly technologies — so here are the key ways you'll save money thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Key Details
- You'll receive tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, meaning you'll get a significant discount on what you owe the government when you file your taxes. You can get a $2,000 tax credit on heat pumps — or a whopping $8,000 if you qualify for a rebate.
- The bill offers a maximum credit of $7,500 for new electric vehicles and either $4,000 or 30 percent of the sale price (up to $25K) for used ones.
- A home that is better insulated and uses less energy will also save you money in the long run.