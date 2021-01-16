Other articles and videos you might like

21
+ digg
SWEET LITTLE LIES

Submitted by Digg Editors
Trying to pick the most notable lies from Donald Trump's presidency is like trying to pick the most notable pieces of junk from the town dump. There's just so much ugly garbage to sift through before you can make a decision.
5
+ digg
GOODBYE TO ALL THAT

Submitted by Digg Editors
I came to Canada to escape a childhood — and a nation — consumed with lies.