11
+ digg
DON'T FEED THE TROLLS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
October 2020 was one of the craziest news months in recent history, but you wouldn't know it by looking at people's Facebook feeds.

The Lede

The chasm between what's going on in the world and the news that trickles down through Facebook is widening all the time. Reporter Laura Hazard Owen takes a look at specific Facebook feeds, via screenshots submitted by participants, to illustrate exactly how dissonant the two views are.

Key Details

  • Owen found that more than half of the participants in the study saw no news at all on their Facebook feeds.
  • Only 40 of the 1,730 posts surveyed — in other words, 2% of the total posts — were politics-related.
  • None of the feeds displayed blatantly fake news — zero of the 1,730 posts had been flagged by Facebook for including potentially false information.

Other articles and videos you might like