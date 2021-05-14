Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com

A survey of Congress by CNN found a clear disparity between the COVID-19 vaccination rates of the two parties.

The Lede

CNN asked every member of Congress if they'd been vaccinated. One hundred percent of Democrats in both chambers said they had been fully vaccinated. Only 44.8% of Republicans in the House and 92% of Republicans in the Senate reported being vaccinated. Some members refused to say if they'd gotten vaccinated out of privacy concerns.

Key Details

  • Just 95 of 212 Republican representatives reported that they'd gotten vaccinated.
  • Rep. Tom Massie told CNN he would not be taking the vaccine, claiming there was no benefit for those previously infected.
  • Nancy Pelosi won't rescind the rule mandating masks on the floor of the House of Representatives until all members are vaccinated.