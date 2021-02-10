728
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The video of Mike Pence shown during the impeachment revealed something startling about the nuclear chain of command.

The Lede

Previously unseen footage from Capitol security cameras shows Vice President Pence and his family being rushed away from the rioters. But another detail in the footage — an Air Force officer with a black satchel — has people wondering: was the mob also close to the "Football," the bag that contains the tools to launch a nuclear attack?

Key Details

  • The Football contains phone numbers and passcodes required to take action, gear to encrypt the calls, and materials outlining nuclear options in the form of laminated cards "like a menu at Wendy's."
  • The VP doesn't have the power to launch nuclear weapons unless the president is incapacitated. But there is historical precedent that posits the VP might in fact have his own Football.
  • VPs who are known to have traveled with a Football include Nixon and Biden.

