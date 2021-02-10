424 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How Close Did The Capitol Rioters Get To The Nuclear 'Football'?
The LedePreviously unseen footage from Capitol security cameras shows Vice President Pence and his family being rushed away from the rioters. But another detail in the footage — an Air Force officer with a black satchel — has people wondering: was the mob also close to the "Football," the bag that contains the tools to launch a nuclear attack?
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Guy Does A Honest Assessment Of How Well US Presidents Would Do In A Gay Bar
How Close Did The Capitol Rioters Get To The Nuclear 'Football'?
Trump Impeachment Trial Day 2: Live Coverage