Submitted by James Crugnale via npr.org

Here's Why Neil Gorsuch Is Forcing Sonia Sotomayor To Work From Home
Neil Gorsuch is refusing to honor a COVID safety request by Chief Justice John Roberts and it's forcing Sonia Sotomayor to work from home.

According to NPR's Nina Totenberg, Neil Gorsuch is refusing to wear a mask during Supreme Court proceedings despite Sonia Sotomayor's concerns about COVID-19.

  • Because Justice Sonia Sotomayor has diabetes, which puts her at greatest risk of serious illness if she happened to be infected by the coronavirus, Chief Justice John Roberts has asked his colleagues to wear a mask.
  • According to court sources, Neil Gorsuch has refused to honor Roberts's request, which has forced Sotomayor to phone into arguments.
  • Totenberg observed that Gorsuch sits next to Sotomayor on the bench.

