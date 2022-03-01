'YOU KNOW WHO I AM?'
Here's The Video Of A Congressional Candidate Threatening A Police Officer That Instantly Ended His Campaign
Submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Martin Hyde said he was ending his campaign for Congress this week after footage showing him threatening police officer Julia Beskin received national attention.
Key Details
-
Hyde, a Sarasota businessman and candidate for the Republican primary for Florida's 16th Congressional District, was pulled over by Beskin on February 14 for reportedly going 57 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone, according to FloridaPolitics.com's Jacob Ogles.
-
In body cam footage of the encounter, Hyde was shown being combative with Beskin, telling her, "You are making career decisions." He added, "I'll just call the Chief. You know who I am, right?"
-
Hyde ended up getting three tickets from Beskin for failure to provide registration, speeding and texting while driving, reported Orlando Weekly.