YOU HAD ONE JOB
Here Are The Freshmen In Congress Who Have Missed The Most Votes
Submitted by James Crugnale via axios.com
The LedeNorth Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has missed 16.2% of House votes, the highest percentage among the 80 freshmen members of Congress.
Key Details
- Cawthorn also ranked sixth overall among all members of the House and Senate in terms of total missed votes.
- A spokesperson for Cawthorn said his honeymoon was the reason he had missed so many votes.
- Andrew Clyde is second among congressional freshmen, missing 13.4% of votes.