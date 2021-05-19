Picks Video Long Reads Tech
The five congressional freshmen with the worst voting attendance records are all House Republicans, according to data provided by Quorum.

The Lede

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has missed 16.2% of House votes, the highest percentage among the 80 freshmen members of Congress.

Key Details

  • Cawthorn also ranked sixth overall among all members of the House and Senate in terms of total missed votes.
  • A spokesperson for Cawthorn said his honeymoon was the reason he had missed so many votes.
  • Andrew Clyde is second among congressional freshmen, missing 13.4% of votes.