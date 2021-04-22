UP IN SMOKE
Here's How Joe Biden Could Lower Nicotine In Cigarettes
Submitted by James Crugnale via fastcompany.com
The LedeEven though lowering nicotine content in cigarettes has bipartisan support and has been technologically possible for years, no meaningful action has been taken because the 2009 Tobacco Control Act requires regulations be backed up by painstaking scientific research. A new Wall Street Journal report indicates that the Biden Administration may soon move to require tobacco companies to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes.
Key Details
- Tobacco can be genetically modified to lower its nicotine content to non-addictive levels.
- Studies of heavy smokers have shown that participants given low-nicotine cigarettes smoke less of them.
- The study also found that lower-nicotine cigarettes didn't entice heavy smokers to quit smoking altogether.