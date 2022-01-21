Here's How Every Late Night Show Reacted To Joe Biden Calling A Fox News Reporter A 'Stupid Son Of A B*tch'

President Joe Biden was caught on camera Monday swearing at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after he asked him if inflation was a political liability in the midterms.

Biden quipped, "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

Here's how every late night show covered it:

* The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

"That's right, Old Joey's back. I've reached peak old man, givin' zero malarkeys... Later that night, Biden did something I forgot presidents could do — he apologized." Stephen Colbert said.

* Late Night with Seth Meyers:

"Said Biden, 'I'm so sorry. That was supposed to be into the main mic." Seth Meyers quipped.

* The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

"You see? This is what happens when you have been on Zoom calls for two years — you forget that real life doesn't have a mute button," Trevor Noah jibed.

* The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

"When your age is almost 80 and your approval rating’s almost 30, you can pretty much say whatever you want, I think," Jimmy Fallon joked.