Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SAY IT AIN'T SO, JOE

Here's How Every Late Night Show Reacted To Joe Biden Calling A Fox News Reporter A 'Stupid Son Of A B*tch'

Submitted by James Crugnale

Here's How Every Late Night Show Reacted To Joe Biden Calling A Fox News Reporter A 'Stupid Son Of A B*tch'
Late night hosts had a field day with Joe Biden's controversial hot mic moment.

President Joe Biden was caught on camera Monday swearing at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after he asked him if inflation was a political liability in the midterms.

Biden quipped, "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

Here's how every late night show covered it:


* The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

"That's right, Old Joey's back. I've reached peak old man, givin' zero malarkeys... Later that night, Biden did something I forgot presidents could do — he apologized." Stephen Colbert said.


* Late Night with Seth Meyers:

"Said Biden, 'I'm so sorry. That was supposed to be into the main mic." Seth Meyers quipped.


* The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:

"You see? This is what happens when you have been on Zoom calls for two years — you forget that real life doesn't have a mute button," Trevor Noah jibed.


* The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

"When your age is almost 80 and your approval rating’s almost 30, you can pretty much say whatever you want, I think," Jimmy Fallon joked.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: