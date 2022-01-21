SAY IT AIN'T SO, JOE
Here's How Every Late Night Show Reacted To Joe Biden Calling A Fox News Reporter A 'Stupid Son Of A B*tch'
Submitted by James Crugnale
President Joe Biden was caught on camera Monday swearing at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after he asked him if inflation was a political liability in the midterms.
Biden quipped, "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."
Here's how every late night show covered it:
* The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
"That's right, Old Joey's back. I've reached peak old man, givin' zero malarkeys... Later that night, Biden did something I forgot presidents could do — he apologized." Stephen Colbert said.
* Late Night with Seth Meyers:
"Said Biden, 'I'm so sorry. That was supposed to be into the main mic." Seth Meyers quipped.
* The Daily Show with Trevor Noah:
"You see? This is what happens when you have been on Zoom calls for two years — you forget that real life doesn't have a mute button," Trevor Noah jibed.
* The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:
"When your age is almost 80 and your approval rating’s almost 30, you can pretty much say whatever you want, I think," Jimmy Fallon joked.
