The People Who Stormed The Capitol On January 6 Are Now Running For Office
Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com
The Lede
According to Politico's Brittany Gibson, January 6 has served as a "political springboard" for approximately 57 prospective political candidates.
Key Details
- According to Gibson's analysis, "more than two dozen [January 6 protesters] are running for Congress, state legislature or statewide office." Three candidates are still facing charges for their roles in the attack on the Capitol.
- Five protesters are planning on running in gubernatorial races — perhaps most notably Doug Mastriano, who has become one of the loudest voices claiming the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
- In 2021 alone, 11 January 6 protesters were elected to higher office.
