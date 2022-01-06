Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via politico.com

The People Who Stormed The Capitol On January 6 Are Now Running For Office
Despite their role in one of the darkest days in modern American political history, at least 57 individuals who participated in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, are running for office in 2022.

The Lede

According to Politico's Brittany Gibson, January 6 has served as a "political springboard" for approximately 57 prospective political candidates.

Key Details

  • According to Gibson's analysis, "more than two dozen [January 6 protesters] are running for Congress, state legislature or statewide office." Three candidates are still facing charges for their roles in the attack on the Capitol.
  • Five protesters are planning on running in gubernatorial races — perhaps most notably Doug Mastriano, who has become one of the loudest voices claiming the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
  • In 2021 alone, 11 January 6 protesters were elected to higher office.

