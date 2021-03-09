278
GOOD QUESTION

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The six-part docuseries examines the Trump-centric conspiracy theory/movement — and makes a convincing case for exactly who is posing as Q.

The Lede

"Q: Into the Storm," a documentary shot over the last three years that charts the rise of QAnon conspiracy theories, points to Ronald Watkins, the former administrator of 8chan, as Q himself.

Key Details

  • Ron Watkins's father, Jim Watkins, is the owner of 8chan (now called 8kun), the message board where the QAnon movement took off.
  • 8chan was created by Fredrick Brennan, who worked closely with the Watkins men until splitting with them over their refusal to remove the Christchurch shooter's manifesto from the forum.
  • In addition to examining Q's identity, the documentary delves into how far-right conspiracy theories have taken hold of American politics and culture in recent years.

