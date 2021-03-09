506 members
HBO's QAnon Docuseries 'Q: Into The Storm' Says It Has Discovered Q's Identity
The Lede"Q: Into the Storm," a documentary shot over the last three years that charts the rise of QAnon conspiracy theories, points to Ronald Watkins, the former administrator of 8chan, as Q himself.
Key Details
The Source
