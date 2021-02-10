120
'I CRIED OUT AND MY PRAYER WAS ANSWERED'

Submitted by James Crugnale
Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie.

The Lede

Gina Carano, who was fired from "The Mandalorian" this week for offensive social media posts, announced she was making her own film with help from Ben Shapiro's conservative news website The Daily Wire.

Key Details

  • Carano had portrayed the character Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ series.
  • Carano was fired by Lucasfilm and dropped by her agency UTA earlier this week after she posted an Instagram story comparing the treatment of present-day Republicans to Jews in Nazi Germany.
  • The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro said he was "eager to bring Gina's talent to Americans who love her."

