Fox Has A Secret 'Oppo File' To Keep Tucker Carlson In Check, Sources Say
The Lede
Fox News executives are keeping a dossier of "dirt" on ex-anchor Tucker Carlson in case he decides to attack the channel following his departure, eight sources at the network have told Rolling Stone. The sources say Fox is assembling an "oppo file" of damaging information on Tucker — including internal complaints about his workplace conduct and "disparaging comments" about co-workers — after he and the channel's executives allegedly parted ways on the "messiest possible terms."
Key Details
- A spokesperson for Fox has denied the existence of the file, telling Rolling Stone: "This is patently absurd and categorically false."