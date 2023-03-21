Popular
20 years on

Darcy Jimenez
Ex-CIA Officers Accuse George W Bush Of Lying To Sell The Iraq Invasion
Speaking to Insider, two ex-CIA officers explain how Bush and Dick Cheney misrepresented CIA evidence to sell the preordained invasion of Iraq.
The Lede

The US launched its invasion of Iraq on March 20, 2003. Twenty years later, two ex-CIA officials tell Insider that former president Bush and then-vice president Cheney misrepresented CIA intelligence in order to justify a war that ended up costing an estimated 300,000 lives.

Key Details

  • The officers, whose identities are known to Insider, say Bush and Cheney tried to "misrepresent intelligence and assert a connection between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda" — despite CIA findings indicating that no such connection existed.
  • A supposed meeting between chief 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta and Iraqi intelligence agents in Prague was a key part of the administration's case for invading Iraq. A 2003 CIA cable, however, says "not one" US government official had evidence the meeting actually took place.

Comments

