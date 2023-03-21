20 years on
Ex-CIA Officers Accuse George W Bush Of Lying To Sell The Iraq Invasion
The Lede
The US launched its invasion of Iraq on March 20, 2003. Twenty years later, two ex-CIA officials tell Insider that former president Bush and then-vice president Cheney misrepresented CIA intelligence in order to justify a war that ended up costing an estimated 300,000 lives.
Key Details
- The officers, whose identities are known to Insider, say Bush and Cheney tried to "misrepresent intelligence and assert a connection between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda" — despite CIA findings indicating that no such connection existed.
- A supposed meeting between chief 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta and Iraqi intelligence agents in Prague was a key part of the administration's case for invading Iraq. A 2003 CIA cable, however, says "not one" US government official had evidence the meeting actually took place.