'THIS IS GENIUS'
Donald Trump Cheers Vladimir Putin's Plan To Invade Ukraine: 'You Gotta Say That's Pretty Savvy'
Submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine, calling his strategy "smart" and "pretty savvy," during an appearance Tuesday on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."
Key Details
-
"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump said on the program. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine... of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful... So, Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?'"
-
Trump said that Putin never would have attempted to invade Ukraine had he still been president. "It never would have happened with us," Trump said. "Had I been in office, not even thinkable. You know what the response was from Biden? He didn't have a response."
-
In contrast, President Joe Biden denounced Putin for his aggression against Ukraine, calling it a "flagrant violation of international law" and announced sanctions to punish the country.
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
An NFT Bubble Is Taking Over The Gig Economy
Two-thirds of freelancers on Fiverr say they’re servicing the NFT industry. But is it sustainable?