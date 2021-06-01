26
+ digg
MOUNTING EVIDENCE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Some Massachusetts lawmakers and staff members said they felt unease Wednesday before the riot at the US Capitol, despite receiving assurances from police that security would be tight.

The Lede

Capitol police assured Congress that the force had increased security before the pro-Trump rally on January 6. Not only did it become clear that the police presence was insufficient, but security systems in congressional offices had been ripped out — by whom and for what reason is still unknown.

Key Details

  • As Congress was evacuated, Rep. Pressley's Chief of Staff Sarah Groh looked for the office's panic buttons and saw that every single one had been "torn out — the whole unit."
  • Rep. Seth Moulton said Capitol officers were without riot gear on the morning of the 6th: "It seemed like they were preparing for something very routine."
  • A former Homeland Security prosecutor said that despite assurances that security would be tight, it was "very clear that the planning was an abysmal failure."

Other articles and videos you might like

8
+ digg
1/6/2021

Submitted by Digg Editors
The US Capitol did not fall the way the Twin Towers did, but the American idea it embodies was brutalized. We must remember 1/6 the way we remember 9/11.