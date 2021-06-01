311 members
Politics
Politics on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Congressional Office Panic Buttons Torn Out Ahead Of Capitol Riot, Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says
The LedeCapitol police assured Congress that the force had increased security before the pro-Trump rally on January 6. Not only did it become clear that the police presence was insufficient, but security systems in congressional offices had been ripped out — by whom and for what reason is still unknown.
Key Details
The Source
