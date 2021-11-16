Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Adwait via huffpost.com

Chris Christie Reveals Unreal Question Donald Trump Had When They Both Got Coronavirus
Trump had an absurd question for Christie when the two of them were sick with COVID.

  • Christie and Trump came into contact and were both hospitalized, on consecutive days, after getting COVID. Trump was admitted on October 2 and Christie on October 3.
  • Christie was in the ICU for a week and regretted not wearing a mask leading up to his infection.
  • When they were both hospitalized, Trump phoned and asked Christie: "Are you going to say you got it from me?"

