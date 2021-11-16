GEE THANKS DONALD
Chris Christie Reveals Unreal Question Donald Trump Had When They Both Got Coronavirus
Submitted by Adwait via huffpost.com
Key Details
- Christie and Trump came into contact and were both hospitalized, on consecutive days, after getting COVID. Trump was admitted on October 2 and Christie on October 3.
- Christie was in the ICU for a week and regretted not wearing a mask leading up to his infection.
- When they were both hospitalized, Trump phoned and asked Christie: "Are you going to say you got it from me?"
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Trump In The Wings?
The lawsuits over the former president's executive privilege claims feed into the far-right narrative that he is the rightful president.